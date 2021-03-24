MLAs back plan to tackle misogyny and violence

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley has said we must "weed out misogyny and the behaviours it provokes" as the Assembly unanimously supported her party's motion for a strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.

She said it was unacceptable that Northern Ireland "was the only place on these islands" without such a strategy.

"Our women and girls are being left behind and it cannot go on any longer. The appalling events of recent weeks alone have brought the need to tackle this issue into sharp focus," she added.

The SDLP MLA referred to the "horrific" murders of Karen McClean and Stacey Knell in Newtownabbey on Friday.

She called for a strategy to be "progressed urgently" with "the necessary resources and legislative underpinning.

Green MLA Rachel Woods said: "Women and girls are losing their lives with appalling frequency.

"One death is one too many yet eight women and girls have been killed in the space of one year since lockdown began.

"There is very clearly something wrong when it's normalised for women to be subjected to murder, sexual violence, misogyny, abuse and harassment.

"This is a long standing and deep problem in our society with its roots in gender inequality and gender-based violence."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the motion was "long, long overdue".

In the year from October 2019, over 32,000 domestic abuse incidents were reported across Northern Ireland, he said.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: "It is critical we tackle the root causes of the behaviours that women and girls experience in their daily lives.

"It is an underlying sexism and misogyny that gives rise to domestic abuse, violence, injury and murder against women and girls."

SDLP MLA Linda Dillon said: "Education is crucial and we need to educate young men around consent, relationships, and sexual education.

"We also need to ensure there is a zero tolerance approach to gender-based violence in the policing and criminal justice system to ensure we give women and girls the confidence to report crimes, and effectively tackle the shockingly low reporting and conviction rates."

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: "It is so sad that here in the north of Ireland we have the highest rates of domestic violence in Europe.

"My heart bleeds for the women and girls who feel unsafe in their own homes."