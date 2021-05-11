MLAs call for urgent action on autism waiting lists

There has been cross-party support for an Assembly motion calling on the Minister of Health to urgently bring forward a long-term strategy to deal with autism diagnosis.

MLAs heard how some children and young people in Northern Ireland are waiting more than two years for assessment, which far exceeds the standard 13 weeks from the point of the initial referral.

Some families have been left with no option other than to pay up to £1,400 for a private medical intervention.

Bringing a motion to the Assembly, Sinn Fein MLA Nicola Brogan said there was immense “frustration and exhaustion” from families trying to seek a diagnosis.

“One in 24 children receive a diagnosis of autism according to a Department of Health monitoring report released in 2020,” she said.

“Their journey in education and how they are supported on that journey is crucial to ensuring that these children have access to all the same opportunities as their peers.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Alan Chambers said autism services have never seen such strain.

“Services have fallen victim to a 10 year period of under-investment,” he told the Assembly.

“Receiving a timely diagnosis can enable a parent to better understand their child.”

Green Party MLA Claire Bailey said the issue goes beyond one department and called for a united approach.

“It’s alarming to see the length of time children are waiting for autism assessments,” she said.

“It is a constant battle just to get the most basic interventions that children need. We are failing children and their families.”

The DUP’s Pam Cameron said that since an Autism Act was introduced 2011 “things have got worse, not better”.

“Many families and individuals feel like they’ve no other option but to seek private medical attention costing up to £1,400,” she said.

“No family should be disadvantaged due to their economic status, however, this is what the rise in private diagnoses is having.”

Responding to the debate, Health Minister Robin Swann said he had made a statement to the Assembly last month outlining the “absolutely dire waiting lists” across the health service, including autism diagnosis.

“This is not acceptable,” he agreed.

An interim autism strategy is due to be published soon, but the Minister said he also hopes to have a longer-term proposal in place.

“All waiting lists must be addressed and this includes those for autism, whether that be assessment or services,” he told MLAs.

Mr Swann added that an autism forum has been established by the Minister which met for the first time at the end of April.