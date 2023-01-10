MLAs condemn ‘horrendous’ Ballymoney attack that left three people hospitalised

Police and forensic officers at the scene of a serious assault in the Meadow View area of Ballymoney on Monday night.

Two men and a woman have been hospitalised following what police called a “serious assault” in Ballymoney on Monday evening.

Police said five masked men were reported to have broken into the property armed with a crowbar, sledgehammers and baseball bats.

Substantial damage was also cause to the property and a vehicle parked outside.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 8.36pm on Monday following reports of an incident in the Meadow View area.

NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident.

Shortly after 8.30pm, police received a report that five masked men armed with a crowbar, sledgehammers and baseball bats entered a property through the front door in the Meadow View area.

Three occupants of the property, two men and a woman, sustained serious injuries as a result of being assaulted and all required hospital treatment.

PSNI Detective Inspector MacCionaoith said: “The masked men are believed to have made off on foot prior to officers’ arrival in the direction of the Carnany Estate.

“Substantial damage was also caused to the inside of the property and a vehicle parked outside the house.

“This was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property who all required medical treatment for their injuries. Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."

TUV leader Jim Allister described Monday night’s attack on a home in Ballymoney as a “horrific” act that will be condemned by "all right-thinking people”.

The North Antrim MLA added: “The details of the attack on the three people who have been hospitalised are truly horrendous.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to come forward to the police and will be pressing the PSNI to ensure that the guilty are relentlessly pursued.”

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan also condemned the incident.

“I unreservedly condemn a serious assault incident, involving a number of people, which took place in Ballymoney last night,” the North Antrim MLA said

“Such acts of mindless violence have no place in our society. The people involved in this attack need to wise up and let the community here live in peace.

“I understand there is an ongoing police investigation to determine exactly what happened and I would encourage anyone with any information to bring it forward.”

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation, to call detectives on 101.