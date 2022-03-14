MLAs take part in tree planting ceremony to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Stormont

A senior Sinn Fein MLA has taken part in a tree planting ceremony held in the grounds of Parliament Buildings to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – despite the party opposing the move previously.

The ceremony yesterday was a key part of a wider event to celebrate Commonwealth Day 2022.

There had been a dispute between Sinn Fein and unionist parties about whether a tree should be planted at Stormont.

In January, Sammy Wilson claimed that Sinn Fein’s “whole ethos” was to “exclude unionists” due to its perceived opposition to a rose bush being planted to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland and then a tree to mark the platinum anniversary.

Steve Aiken also accused Sinn Fein of a “lack of accommodation”, saying it “bodes ill” for community relations in 2022.

However, Sinn Fein argued that there was a long established practice in relation to the use of the Stormont Estate which prohibited the installation of memorial plaques, benches and similar structures.

Robbie Butler MLA (left) and William Humphrey MLA plant a tree at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo credit : Michael Cooper/PA Wire

Trees can be planted, Sinn Fein said, but only for international events such as World Aids Day or International Labour Day and the Finance Minister was simply adhering to this established approach.

However, a letter from Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey to MLAs on February 9 said the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission agreed a request to plant a tree on grounds adjacent to Parliament Buildings which are controlled by the Assembly Commission.

William Humphrey MLA, Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Northern Ireland Branch gave an opening address at the event.

UUP MLA Robbie Butler MLA also spoke on behalf of the Assembly Commission, while former Sinn Fein minister John O’Dowd picked up a spade to help with planting the tree.