Mobile phones seized in drugs feud investigation

Mobile phones have been seized as part of an investigation into a feud between drugs gangs in North Down.

The devices were found during a search of an address in North Belfast on Tuesday by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

A number of properties have been attacked in recent weeks as part of the conflict, which police have blamed on expelled members of the UDA.

PSNI Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “A number of items, including mobile phones, have been recovered for further examination.

“Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down.”

Officers are appealing for information relating to the ongoing feud.