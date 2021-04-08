Moderator joins calls for an end to ongoing civil unrest

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Dr David Bruce, has joined in condemnation of the ongoing violence which has escalated in parts of Northern Ireland in recent days.

Dr Bruce said there was no place for the street violence, rioting and other unlawful behaviour such as has been witnessed.

He called on those involved and those orchestrating it to stop immediately, before more people are injured or someone is killed.

“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church, I offer our unequivocal support to the PSNI in these difficult days,” he said.

“Police officers are themselves not separate from us, but part of our local communities. Those who are serving on the ground, and may find themselves on the front line, along with the senior leadership of the PSNI, deserve our clear support at this time. In particular my prayers are with those who have been injured in the course of their duties with the hope that they recover quickly.”

Dr Bruce continued: “It is important that we recognise that there are significant underlying issues in communities across Northern Ireland, and particularly amongst those who feel that their identity has been threatened and undermined as a result of Brexit and the Protocol. This is compounded by a growing sense of hopelessness manifested in a lack of economic progress, reduced opportunities for employment, and educational disadvantage.

“In seeking to build a peaceful and reconciled society, these issues can, and will, only be solved through political will and leadership across that society.

"Whilst our elected representatives at Stormont have the primary responsibility for these matters of policy, the UK and Irish governments, along with the EU itself, must all be actively involved in finding ways to rebuild confidence amongst those who feel marginalised and that their identity has been undermined. Their voices need to be heard and their genuine concerns addressed.”

Dr Bruce concluded: “Violence on the streets is not a legitimate response to these concerns, especially when over the past year these very communities have stepped up to support one another during the Covid-19 pandemic. The events of recent nights have brought fear and foreboding back onto the streets and have the potential to undo much of this positive and quiet work. This must not happen.”

Meanwhile, a Shankill Road pastor said his "heart sank" when he saw young children riot in the streets.

Church of God pastor Stephen Reynolds, who is also chairman of Conway Youth Centre, said the young people involved were encouraged by "sinister elements" in the community.

"To think young children are out on the streets rioting, and throwing petrol bombs, bricks, all sorts of things like that, it was just heartbreaking," he told the BBC.

"This was something that we've known in the past, it's not something we want today or going forward for our children and young people, so my heart just sank when I saw it all.

"I think the main reason why they're getting involved in all this kind of activity is due to sinister elements within the community, who are encouraging them to get involved."

Pastor Reynolds said the violence forced some shops to close early, halted bus services while some food delivery vans were cancelled because of fears for workers' safety.