Moderator wants to see woman leading the Presbyterian Church in his lifetime

Departing Dr David Bruce would back ‘right person with right attitude’

The outgoing Presbyterian Moderator has expressed hope that a female minister will be elected leader within his lifetime.

The controversial issue has been debated by Presbyterians for decades, but the church is still the only major reformed church in Ireland which has not appointed a female leader in its 180-plus year history.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Ulster’s Sunday Sequence yesterday morning, the Rt Reverend Dr David Bruce made his feelings clear. “I sincerely hope that there will be a female Presbyterian Moderator appointed in my lifetime, and I can think of a number of people I would like to nominate,” he said.

“However, this is a democratic decision, and it is up to the 19 Presbyteries throughout the island of Ireland to decide who they want to nominate.

“Speaking personally, if a lady minister is nominated, she would have my support on the same basis as anyone else whose name is brought forward.

“It’s a curious thing. The post of Moderator is not a competition. It is something that lands on your plate, and then you say to yourself, ‘What am I going to do with this?’ I would be happy for a woman to lead in this role. We just want to appoint the right person with the right attitude.”

The Presbyterian Church was the first to ordain a female minister, Rev Ruth Patterson. However, in recent years, when she was nominated for election to become Moderator, she fared badly, and on the second occasion did not receive a single vote from any of the 19 Presbyteries.

More recently, Rev Dr Liz Hughes, when minister of Whitehouse Presbyterian Church in north Belfast, fared better.

In 2014, she was the joint runner-up for the Moderatorship, along with Rev Ian McNie from Ballymoney.

This was the first time a woman came close to becoming Moderator, but in 2015, when she stood again, she lost to Mr McNie by a significant margin.

Dr Hughes told the Belfast Telegraph on Sunday: “Dr Bruce has been a strong advocate for the inclusion of women at all levels of church leadership.

“I am not at all surprised that he envisages the possibility of a woman Moderator.

“I just wonder how far into the future this will actually happen.

“Right now, we need all of our church leadership, at a congregational level, to actively encourage women to hear and to respond to God’s call to ministry.

“We all need to listen to what the Spirit is saying to the church today.

“I have been greatly impressed by David Bruce’s courageous leadership over the past two years and his willingness to speak up and take action on the key issues, including the breakdown of sectarianism and racial barriers.

“He has a strong record of representing the church north and south.”

Dr Bruce will be succeeded by Rev John Kirkpatrick, from Portrush, who will take over during the General Assembly in Belfast on June 22.