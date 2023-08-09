Moira chosen as site for NI’s third crematorium

Roselawn is currently one of two crematoriums here

Northern Ireland’s third crematorium will be located in Moira.

More than 3,000 burial plots could also be added to the crematorium plan as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s graveyard spaces look to reach full capacity by next year.

The council agreed a pre-application notice at its planning committee this week.

The £1m proposal is for a cemetery extension and ancillary works including landscaping, internal access roads, and a railway underpass near the Lisnabilla Road, Moira.

Head of planning Conor Hughes said: “This is the third part of a cemetery development. It is due to be up for public consultation.

“An earlier application for the cemetery was made some years ago, but the full application never arrived, so it needed to be entered again.”

According to a strategy plan for 2021-22, currently the only council graveyard that has space for new plot sales is Lisburn New Cemetery Extension at Blaris Road, with full capacity expected to be reached by 2024.

A new plan to add a further 720 graves at the cemetery is due to be completed next year.

Until recently, only one crematorium – Roselawn – operated in Northern Ireland and is within the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council boundary.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council opened Northern Ireland’s second crematorium on the Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, in June following a £5m investment by the local authority.

Planning permission for the Moira crematorium has already been granted at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, with the intention that it will be privately operated.

Though a plot of land has been cleared in the area, it is not known how advanced the plans are.

The public consultation on the cemetery extension plans to the Moira crematorium, which could require an environmental impact report, will take place at Maghaberry community centre on September 20.