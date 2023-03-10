Moira tragedy: Funeral details announced for baby Frank Michael McIlduff

Flowers have been left at Meeting Street, the scene of Wednesday’s fatal accident in Moira (Alan Lewis). — © Photopress Belfast

The funeral of a baby boy who passed away following a tragic traffic collision in Moira will take place this weekend.

One-year-old Frank Michael Gracey McIlduff died after being struck by a lorry in the Meeting Street area of the Co Down town on Wednesday.

It is understood the child was being pushed by his grandmother Pauline, who is aged in her 60s and was also struck by the vehicle and seriously injured shortly after 1.40pm.

A funeral notice for baby Frank states that he was from Lurgan, and was the “precious son of Francis and Mary and a much loved grandson of Margaret and Michael Gracey and Pauline and the late Francis McIlduff”.

“May our angel rest in peace, safe in his late auntie Laura’s arms,” it continues.

Following a private service in the family home on Saturday, a graveside service will take place at 3.00pm in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are welcome to follow the funeral cortege to the cemetery.

An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has requested an urgent meeting with roads officials to discuss the introduction of new safety measures in Moira.

Eyewitness Joanne Crockard was on her way to a cafe in the town when she stumbled upon the aftermath of the collision.

"I turned the corner and saw the horrific scene,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

Ms Crockard, who flagged down her church minister who was passing nearby, said she was struggling to comprehend what had happened.

"I was told that he had gone already,” she recalled.

The witness said helpless local residents broke down and wept while waiting on emergency services to arrive as she contacted her GP to say there had been “a terrible accident”.