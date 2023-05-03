Moira woman on ‘pinch-me’ moment she met King Charles and why he’ll ‘do a lot of good’ as monarch

A deaf woman from Northern Ireland who met King Charles III earlier this year believes he will be a popular monarch.

Holly Gault visited Buckingham Place on Commonwealth Day as a representative of The Prince’s Trust NI.

The 29-year-old from Moira, Co Down, is very excited for the coronation this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to it. My mum and dad are especially excited, they are big into the Royal family, so we are going to their house to have afternoon tea,” she said.

“I think Charles III will be a good king because he has been preparing for this his whole life, so he is ready for it and he will do a lot of good as king.”

Ms Gault didn’t realise she was going to be meeting His Majesty while visiting London in March.

“It was lovely, it was a good experience. It was kind of a pinch-me moment,” she added.

“I didn’t actually think I was going to meet the King. I thought it would be a group of people there and then the King would do a presentation, but when I got there someone said, ‘Are you ready to meet the King?’

“I just couldn’t believe it, I was so overwhelmed, no one told me what to do, I didn’t know if I was supposed to curtsy or what I was supposed to do.”

Despite being flustered, Ms Gault enjoyed her chat with the King.

“He came out of the room and everyone sort of crowded around him. We formed a line, I got to shake hands with him and he asked who I was with, and he just kept saying, ‘Fantastic, fantastic’,” Ms Gault said.

She also spoke to the Prince of Wales, adding: “I felt like Prince William wanted to hang out with the younger crowd.

“He spoke to me because he wanted to know about barriers to employment in Northern Ireland and what we could do to overcome those.”

Ms Gault relies on lip-reading and sign language to communicate and has previously seen this as a barrier to employment.

During the pandemic, she joined The Prince’s Trust, and with their help and support, she was able to start her own business, Holly Gault Pet Services.

She says she’s thankful for the work The Prince’s Trust has done to help her find employment and is happy William showed an interest in helping the people of Northern Ireland overcome employment issues.

“I think it was a great opportunity to speak to him,” she said.

“He was so interested in helping people in Northern Ireland. I wish I had been able to speak to him for a bit longer, and talk to him about overcoming barriers, particularly for people in the deaf community.”