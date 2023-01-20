Money for plastic bottles: NI residents to be paid for recycling with new scheme set for launch

The scheme is set to begin in 2025.

Northern Ireland residents will soon be paid to recycle plastic drink bottles.

The ‘Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers’ is currently progressing and is set to be launched in Northern Ireland in 2025.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it is part of a plan to make recycling “easier” with the scheme also set to launch in Wales and England.

A similar scheme has already been established in Scotland and is due to launch in August.

The department said: “Every year NI consumers go through an estimated 420 million plastic drinks bottles and 90 million drinks cans, many of which are littered or condemned to landfill.

"Evidence has shown that a Deposit Return Scheme can become a simple part of daily life to make recycling easier - recycling rates in countries such as Germany, Finland, and Norway, which employ such a scheme, are above 90%.

"Current recycling rates for drinks containers in the UK have plateaued at around 70%.”

Those who recycle their single use plastics through the scheme will receive a “small refundable deposit” however it’s currently unknown how much money each bottle will be worth.

The DAERA have said if effective the scheme “could increase recycling rates to at least 90%, reducing littering of these drinks containers by around 85%, and reduce plastic pollution.”

In addition, a further scheme, the ‘Extended Producer Responsibility Scheme’ will be launched for plastic packaging meaning packaging producers and manufactures will cover the costs of recycling and disposing of their packaging.