Money, jewellery and credit cards stolen in east Belfast burglary

Money, jewellery and credit/debit cards were stolen in an overnight burglary of a house in the Belmont Road area of east Belfast.

It was reported that sometime between 10.30pm on Monday night and 7am on Tuesday morning, entry was gained to the premises and a substantial amount of money, jewellery and credit/debit cards were stolen.

Upon checking their property, the victim noted five Beatrix Potter money boxes had been taken and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for these should they come across them for sale.

Detective Sergeant Eric Fairfield is appealing for witnesses.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or anyone who maybe offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Musgrave police station on 101 quoting reference 470 of the 01/06/21.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”