Money stolen from home of man in his 80s during burglary

A sum of money was stolen from the home of a man in his 80s following a burglary in Co Fermanagh over the weekend.

The burglary took place at a house in the Lough Shore Road area of Derrygonnelly between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning.

Detective Constable McCabe appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area over the weekend, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1956 of 12/08/19," he said.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”