Money stolen from shop in Co Tyrone armed robbery

Money was taken from a Coalisland shop in an armed robbery on Monday.

A man reportedly entered the premises on Main Street in the evening armed with a spanner and threatened a member of staff before making off with money towards the Barrack Street area of the town.

Detective Inspector Ryan said: “The man is described as being aged in his late 30 (or) early 40s, around 6ft in height and of slim build. He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath. The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.