Money stolen from shop in Dunmurry armed robbery

Two men, one of whom was carrying a firearm, stole money from a shop in Jasmine End, in Dunmurry.

The robbery happened just after 6.25am, on Thursday, August 15.

"It was reported that two men entered a shop in the area with one man armed with a suspected firearm. They made off with a sum of money during the incident and left the scene in a red Renault Megane," said Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan.

"The female staff member was not injured during the incident, but left badly shaken.

"The car was later found burnt out at the Beechmount Grove area of Belfast at around 6:45am," she said.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 214 15/08/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."