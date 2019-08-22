Money stolen from till in Dungannon knife robbery

A man stole a sum of money from a shop in Dungannon after threatening a member of staff with a knife.

Police are investigating after the incident in the Beechvalley area around 3.50pm on Wednesday.

The man entered the shop and demanded staff take money from the till and place it in a bag he had with him. He then fled on foot with the money.

The suspect was described as having worn a navy-coloured hooded top with the hood pulled tight around his face and a white baseball-type cap underneath, black trainers and black tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes down the side.

He's also reported as wearing a grey-fleece type jacket.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said that no injuries were reported.

"There's no doubt this was a terrifying ordeal for staff members who were in their place of work simply doing their job," he said.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw a male matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who saw what happened, to get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1291 of 21/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."