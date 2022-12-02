Money stolen in east Belfast ‘distraction burglary’ after man claims to be from Water Board

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a distraction style burglary which occurred in the St Kilda Street area of east Belfast on Thursday.

Shortly after 6.15pm, it was reported to police that a man called to a house in the area at around 3pm claiming to be from the Water Board.

The man then entered the house and went upstairs to check the taps, as a woman in her 70s was downstairs.

As the man left the property, a sum of money in a wallet was taken during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Young said: “The man is described as being aged in his 30s, 6ft in height and of slim build. He is described as having dark hair, a moustache and wearing a beige coloured jacket and black work wear-style trousers.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1560 01/12/22.

"We want to take this opportunity to urge everyone to report any suspicious activity of strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.

"The sooner you contact us, even if it is on the behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal.

"Remember, it's your home and, if you have any concerns, it's okay not to open the door. You can speak to the person through the door or window, without actually opening the door to them."

Detective Sergeant Young added: "Not all cold callers are rogue traders, but some are and if you feel that something isn't quite right, it usually isn't. Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately.

"This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101.”