Moneyreagh couple met at coronation party... and have been married now for almost 60 years

As the Queen’s platinum jubilee nears, NI couple are reminded of their first meeting

The couple when they were children at the coronation party in east Belfast

Two childhood friends, who met during a street party celebrating the Queen’s coronation in east Belfast in 1953, eventually married one another and are still together after almost 60 years of marriage.

The Queen is celebrating her platinum jubilee this year, with tomorrow marking 70 years since her accession to the throne.

Following the coronation at Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, the Queen made a three-day trip to Northern Ireland in July accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip.

Robert and Charlotte Casey were aged just seven and nine when they celebrated the coronation seven decades ago.

Robert said it was “one of the happiest memories of my childhood”.

Street parties took over the surrounding streets of Parkgate Parade in Sydenham, where Robert lived, and he recalled spending the day playing with his friends and neighbours, which included Charlotte’s cousins.

“Charlotte lived only a few streets over, I remember I used to carry her schoolbag for her!” he explained.

“We were always together, never too far away from one another, even in the photograph we are beside each other.”

Robert explained that families who lived along Parkgate would pay weekly to host a street party for the coronation.

“It was just a fantastic celebration, I still remember it to this day,” he said.

“The coronation was a big thing in those days, we used to be a very tight community in east Belfast.

“I remember, where the King George V playing fields are now, it used to be just a stretch of spare ground and we would always play there.”

Robert’s father worked at the Harland and Wolff shipyard and a giant arch was created by him and his friends to commemorate the coronation.

Fond memories: Robert and Charlotte Casey on their wedding day

It was erected across the entire street of Parkgate and was made from specially made aluminium as the road was so wide, he explained that anything heavier would not have been able to stand.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Robert went on to work in the shipyard himself until he was 25 before working for Rolls Royce as an engineer.

He stayed on in school until he was 16, but even though his school was in Belfast, his family moved back to their original home of Moneyreagh, near Ballygowan.

Robert went to school in the centre of Belfast and Charlotte went to Ashfield.

The pair first became more than friends when they met at a dance hall in Anne Street as teenagers.

After she left school Charlotte worked as a beautician in Belfast, and despite Robert’s family moving out of Belfast, the couple still stayed in touch and he would travel on the bus to visit her until he passed his driving test and could eventually drive to meet after school and on the weekends.

They eventually married in 1964 and moved to Moneyreagh, where they lived for 40 years, but are now both retired and live outside Bangor.

They have one daughter together.