Monkeypox declared ‘notifiable disease’ by NI health department

The Department of Health has deemed Monkeypox a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland .

The move requires medical practitioners to share information with the Public Health Agency (PHA) if they are aware that a person they are attending has Monkeypox or if they have reasonable grounds for suspecting so.

The Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, said: “Whilst Monkeypox has been detected across the UK, cases of the disease remain rare.

“The Public Health Agency has been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease and this move formalises that arrangement.”

So far, there have only been two cases in Northern Ireland.

The virus can be passed on through close person to person contact, or contact with items used by a person who has Monkeypox.

The disease is self-limiting and most people will recover within a few weeks.

Initial symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. More than 300 cases of monkeypox have now been identified in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced yesterday that it has detected 18 additional cases of monkeypox in England, bringing England’s total to 305. Officials have also found another case in Scotland, bringing the total number of cases there to 11.

Across the UK, 321 cases have been identified up to June 7, including the two here and three in Wales, UKHSA said.

The UKHSA said that the outbreak is “disproportionately” affecting gay or bisexual men who have sex with men.

Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms, it added.

Monkeypox is not normally a sexually transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.

Find out more at www.nidirect.gov.uk/conditions/monkeypox