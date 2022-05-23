Monkeypox: Northern Ireland incident team prepares for potential spread

20 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across the UK. Photo: Stock Image

A dedicated Public Health Agency (PHA) team has been established in order to prepare for the potential spread of moneypox, it has emerged.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland, but global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox. It’s thought there are now at least 21 cases in England.

Scotland has recorded its first case, with the other 20 detected in England.

Moneypox can cause mild flu like symptoms including fever, headaches, swellings, back pain, aching muscles and a rash.

A spokesperson for the PHA said the agency is aware of the cases in England and Scotland and is maintaining regular contact with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) regarding the situation.

A multidisciplinary incident management team (IMT) has been established in Northern Ireland to ensure preparation for any potential risk.

A similar team has also been set up in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr Gillian Armstrong, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “Monkeypox is usually a mild self-limiting illness and most people recover within a few weeks.

“The infection can be passed on through close contact with someone with the infection or contact with clothing or linens used by a person who has monkeypox.

“However, the virus does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to the Northern Ireland population is considered low.”

The PHA said anyone who thinks they have been at risk of exposure with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, should contact their local healthcare provider or GUM clinic without delay if they have concerns. Please phone first ahead of a visit to a healthcare facility, they advised.

A notable proportion of recent cases in England and Europe have been found in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so the PHA is particularly encouraging them to be alert to the symptoms and seek help if concerned, with confidentiality assured.

Clinicians should be alert to individuals presenting with rashes without a clear alternative diagnosis and should contact specialist services for advice, the PHA added.