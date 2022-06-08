Monkeypox now a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland

Monkeypox, a virus transmitted to humans from animals, has been deemed a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland.

It means medical practitioners will have to share information with the Public Health Agency (PHA) if they are aware that a person they are attending has Monkeypox or if they have reasonable grounds for suspecting so.

The PHA confirmed the first case of the virus here in late May. The UK has reported more than 300 confirmed cases, while another 26 countries have also had cases, including many in Europe.

Until recently, cases were seen in remote parts of central and West Africa only.

Monkeypox is caused by the Monkeypox virus, of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Whilst Monkeypox has been detected across the UK, cases of the disease remain rare. The Public Health Agency has been working closely with Trusts and GPs to raise awareness of the disease and this move formalises that arrangement.”

The virus can be passed on through close person to person contact, or contact with items used by a person who has Monkeypox. The disease is self-limiting and most people will recover within a few weeks.

Initial symptoms of Monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

Anyone who thinks they have been at risk of exposure is advised to limit their contact with others and speak to their GP or GUM clinic without delay. They are asked to phone ahead of a visit to a healthcare facility.

Clinicians should be alert to individuals presenting with rashes without a clear alternative diagnosis and should contact specialist services for advice and share information with the PHA.

Find out more at www.nidirect.gov.uk/conditions/monkeypox