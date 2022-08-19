Monkeypox: ‘Possible’ Northern Ireland could run out of vaccines

There is a "possibility" the Public Health Agency (PHA) will run out of vaccines to protect against monkeypox before supplies are replenished, the organisation has said.

Speaking to the BBC, Consultant in Health Protection at the PHA Dr David Cromie said "it's a possibility" supplies will run out as people come forward to take up the smallpox vaccine which is being offered to protect against monkeypox. Some 1,120 vaccinations have been allocated to Northern Ireland and 2,500 people are currently eligible.

He urged people to come forward, if eligible, to take up the vaccine. The PHA said the 27 cases in Northern Ireland were mainly seen in gay and bisexual men, but anyone could potentially catch the virus.

On Friday, Dr Cromie said 505 vaccines have so far been given out of which 490 were given as pre-exposure vaccines, while 15 have been given to people who are definite contacts.

"We are expecting further doses of the vaccine in the UK over the next four to six weeks. There's going to be a bit of a gap between the vaccines now and the end of September," he said.

The virus first arrived in Northern Ireland in May 2022. The PHA said that an individual's eligibility for vaccination, which has been proven to be 85% effective in preventing monkeypox, depends on a number of factors.

Earlier, Dr Cromie said some eligible people will be asked to wait while further stocks of the vaccine are manufactured and distributed. GUM clinics keep a record of those eligible so they can be invited forward for vaccination.