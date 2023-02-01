More financial pain on way as Belfast City Council votes to raise rates by almost 8%

District rates set by councils are based on property value and pay for things like street cleansing and bin collection

Belfast City Council has agreed a rates increase of 7.99% for the forthcoming financial year — well over double last year’s hike.

The rise was rubber-stamped at a meeting of the full council laston Wednesday night, after members of the strategic policy and resources committee voted in favour of the increase last month.

Council rates are calculated based on the value of a property, and pay for public services like street cleansing and bin collections.

Every year a district rate is set by councils, while a regional rate is set by Stormont.

Alongside the block grant Stormont receives from the Treasury, regional rates pay for the likes of hospitals and roads.

During lastWednesday night’s meeting, Alliance’s Michael Long said his party would be proposing cutting the increase from 7.99% to 7.7% by binning the council’s £500,000 support scheme for “bonfire diversion” and setting up a new support fund.

Sinn Fein’s Ronan McLaughlin challenged the “competency” of Mr Long’s proposal due to its lateness and because it had not been equality screened — an argument accepted by the City Solicitor.

The deadline for setting the rate is February 15.

Mr Long branded this a “disgrace”, claiming that he had been informed a number of days ago that his proposal would be competent.

The SDLP’s Donal Lyons raised concerns over how Mr Long’s proposal was handled, as did the Green Party’s Mal O’Hara.

DUP councillor Gareth Spratt said Mr Long’s proposal regarding a new support scheme for bonfires would have negatively impacted working-class communities.

Mr Long then proposed his motion again, after further advice from the City Solicitor, with the caveat that it be equality screened and, if this cannot be done by the February 15 deadline, the original 7.99% rates increase is applied.

This was voted down.

The SDLP’s Carl Whyte then raised the issue of universities in Belfast being exempt from paying rates on their student accommodation and called for this to be reviewed. This was agreed.

Following a vote, the 7.99% rates increase was passed. It follows a 2.99% increase in Belfast last year.

Councils here are having to increase their rates for 2023/24 due to a significant decrease in the UK rate support grant (RSG), which is given to local authorities.

The RSG for 2021/22 amounted to £21.9m.

But councils were told in December that the figure received in 2022/23 for use in the next financial year would be just under £9m.

Only seven out of our 11 local councils received this support grant. Belfast was not one of them.

Last month, leaders of the five main Stormont parties signed a joint letter calling on the Department for Communities’ permanent secretary to increase financial support through the RSG.

“We are writing to call on you, with the utmost urgency, to increase support being allocated to councils through the rates support grant,” they said.

“Councils are at the forefront of providing public services and employment but have been devastated by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy prices. Work exploring options relating to councils’ 2023/24 rate is ongoing.

“However, we have huge concern that our citizens will face further financial pressures if councils are forced to increase their rates to the percentages currently being considered.”