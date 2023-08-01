More footage of cars losing control on dangerous Co Down road emerges

CCTV shows cars colliding with the house on the Bonecastle Road in Co. Down

More footage of problematic stretch of road in Co Down has emerged on social media showing even more accidents.

On Monday SDLP representative Colin McGrath took to Twitter, now called X, to make the call for extra measures on the Bonecastle Road near Downpatrick after a video clip showed three cars colliding with Northern Ireland garden wall.

Now the MLA has shared even more footage of multiple vehicles all appearing to swerve and skid on the road.

The montage shows nine cars all which skid on the road, some into the wall of a nearby home destroying it completely.

One clip shows a van loosing control and entering the field off the side of the road.

CCTV: Nine cars collide with Northern Ireland garden wall

Mr McGrath previously hit out after sharing footage of the initial collision on Monday – time stamped 11.23am on July 15.

It shows a vehicle damaging the garden wall of the property, before a second clip shows another car losing control and swerving to avoid the wall, ending up in a ditch across the road.

"Been sent more and more videos of the Bonecastle speed. This isn’t always speed. It isn’t always wet conditions. It’s the road that needs realigned. I want road safety improved here before someone is killed,” Mr McGrath tweeted.

On Monday, grandmother Maria Dagens, who lives at the property, warned someone was “going to be killed” on the road if drivers did not slow down.

There have been 14 accidents in the past year alone since a sweeping bend near the Dagen family home was realigned.

"We built the wall to protect our home but it has been damaged so many times by people driving too fast. If they don’t slow down, someone is going to be killed and I don’t want it to be my grandchildren,” she told the Down Recorder.