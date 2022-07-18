‘More lives will be lost on streets of Belfast with no Executive’: Authorities urged to consider preventative facilities to help homeless drug users

Charities issue stark warning after the deaths of two women on street

The political instability at Stormont means no funding, facilities or strategy for helping drug users on the streets of Belfast — and that will continue to cost lives, according to homeless charities.

And the authorities have been urged to consider preventative facilities, which would provide a safe space for homeless drug users to ‘shoot-up’ where they can also receive the help they need to tackle the root causes of their addiction.

NI Director at Shelter NI, Tony McQuillan said the spate of recent deaths on the streets of the city — with two reported over the weekend — could easily have been avoided.

“I sound like a broken record, but we need a fully functioning Assembly,” he said.

“The places they end up taking drugs in are not good. We need to get safe spaces, places where they can go and we can start addressing the reasons why they are there.

“But to get resources in the right places we need all government departments working together. That’s not happening as long as there’s no Executive.”

Iain Cameron, manager of Harm Reduction Services at the Extern charity, said the drug and homeless problem has changed immensely in the last five years.

“We’ve moved from people who would normally have one drug of choice to people who are using multiple substances on top of each other, increasing the risk of overdose substantially,” he said. “We’re seeing this all too often now.

“In Belfast we’re catching up with cities across Europe and we need to get to grips with that. We need to start providing the services for an emergency response. People choose to use drugs in the street as they often have nowhere else to go. And where they go is not sanitary. We are making the call for preventative facilities.

“This is about keeping people alive so they can get into a position where they can start making a change in their lives. We need needle exchanges. Opiate substitution and prevention facilities have been researched throughout the world and there has yet to be one overdose death. If we give people that space, they can come and we can start addressing the underlying reasons why they’re there.”

Mayor of Belfast Tina Black has invited city council party group leaders and statutory agencies to a special meeting on Friday to discuss the recent deaths.

“We had another two tragic deaths in the city centre over the weekend,” she said. “We have to ensure that appropriate mental health and addiction services are available to people who need them as well as shelter and accommodation.

“Local businesses are also reporting a rise in anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the city centre. We need the relevant statutory bodies in justice, health and communities working along with the council and police to tackle these problems.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster earlier, Dr Anne Campbell, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s University added: ”An emergency response is required, but we’re still hearing the same issues time and again. We have to bring services to young people who need them if we are to save lives.

“We have to ask why Scotland is getting over £250m, why England is getting £270m as part of a substance use strategy, that Northern Ireland is getting £6m and we still haven’t seen any of that money.”

And Mark Baillie from the Homeless Connect charity said it was clear that without real and meaningful change there will be more deaths.

“The situation around the Executive is often portrayed as some kind of game, but the consequences are very real,” he said.

“We have a reactive system. We’re not seeking to prevent homelessness and tackle the issues early enough.”

As of May 1 this year the number of homeless people, according to NISRA statistics, was 8,497. That’s double the number of five years ago.

Belfast councillor Paul McCusker has now challenged the Ministers for Health, Communities and Justice to join him on the streets and see the consequences for themselves.

The Departments of Health and Justice have not yet replied to say whether the ministers would take up the offer but a Department for Communities spokesperson responded: “Addiction is a deeply complex issue, impacting on health, relationships, financial security and home life. Often, it creates a risk of homelessness for individuals.

“The minister is committed to ensuring housing support services are in place to help those individuals that need help and is seeking to further develop a multi-departmental strategic approach to improve services. However this can be no substitute for a fully functioning Executive and agreed budget.”