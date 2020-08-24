More New IRA suspects due in court on terrorism charges

Five people are due in court in Belfast today charged with terrorism offences by police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA

On Saturday night PSNI officers charged a 45-year-old woman from Dungannon and a 49-year-old woman from Lurgan with offences including membership of a proscribed organisation, directing terrorism and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

A 48-year-old man was earlier charged with directing terrorism.

He is also accused of membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

A 32-year-old man from Londonderry has been charged with directing terrorism, membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

A 43-year-old man from the Dungannon area faces charges of directing terrorism, membership of an outlawed organisation and two separate charges of preparatory acts of terrorism.

He was further charged with conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life.

All five will appear at Laganside Court today.

Meanwhile, the PSNI was yesterday given a 48-hour extension to question a 62-year-old man who lives in Scotland. He was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Saturday under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, a crackdown on New IRA activity.

Following the arrest officers from Police Scotland searched a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh. He was being questioned in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite yesterday.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray added: "Two men, both aged 49 years old, who were arrested on 18th August as part of this investigation also remain in custody following the granting of a 36-hour court extension yesterday."

A total of 10 people have been apprehended during the police's operation against the dissident republican organisation. Two were charged and appeared in court on Saturday morning.