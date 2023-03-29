More properties attacked amid dispute between UDA drug gangs

Several properties have been attacked in Co Down in incidents linked to an ongoing feud between rival loyalist paramilitary drug gangs (PA) — © Niall Carson

Several more properties have been attacked in Co Down in incidents linked to an ongoing feud between rival loyalist paramilitary drug gangs.

Police believe the petrol bomb and brick-throwing incidents on Tuesday evening in the Bangor and Newtownards area are part of the recent dispute between drug dealing factions of the Ulster Defence Association.

The first incident happened at 9.20pm when a house was petrol bombed in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor.

Ten minutes later damage was caused to a property in the Glenbrook Road area of Newtownards.

It was reported at least two men threw bricks through the front window of the house and poured petrol onto the driveway.

At 9.40pm police received a further report of a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in the Wallace Place area of Newtownards.

PSNI North Down and Ards District Commander Johnston McDowell appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry,” he said.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported on Tuesday evening. I would also like to extend my thanks to our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended.”

On Monday police provided details of attacks on eight properties since last Wednesday, including pipe bomb and petrol bomb incidents.

There have also been attempted hijackings and graffiti daubed on properties in the last week.

Police have increased their presence in the Bangor and Newtownards area in response to the recent UDA-linked attacks.