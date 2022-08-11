More record breaking hot weather for Northern Ireland in pipeline for this weekend

New high temperature could be set as heatwave continues: Met Office

Beachgoers make the most of the weather on Wednesday afternoon at Seapark in Holywood, as Northern Ireland experiences temperatures in the high twenties. Photo by Philip Magowan / Press Eye

Northern Ireland is set to enjoy another record-breaking weekend of hot weather, the Met Office has said.

The good news comes after crowds hit the beaches and parks yesterday as the sun shone and the mercury rose.

A top temperature of 28.1C was recorded at the sizzling Stormont Castle.

Co Down was also baking, with 27.4C recorded in Helen’s Bay and 26.9C in Katesbridge.

Senior Met Office operational meteorologist Marco Petagna said that the current heatwave could peak around Saturday and Sunday.

“This will be felt more in the eastern parts than the south, and it could get close to an all-time record for August,” he added.

On August 2, 1995, a top temperature of 30.6C was recorded in Ballylisk, Tandragee.

Mr Petagna said he also could not ruling out breaking that or Northern Ireland’s all-time top temperature of 31.3C, which was verified in Castlederg last year on July 21.

Other hotspots yesterday included Armagh (26.6C) and Killowen, Co Down (26.4C).

The last time temperatures were this high in August was on August 1, 2004, when Carnmoney reached 28.4C.

People made the most of the sunshine throughout the day, with Portrush and Portstewart beaches both packed.

Others opted to cool off in the water at Helen’s Bay.

Belfast’s parks were also busy as people relaxed in the scorching heat.

In the Irish Republic, meanwhile, it was also a day of high temperatures.

In Co Carlow, the mercury hit 29.2C — the highest August temperature in Ireland since 2003, and 9.3C above its 1981 to 2010 long-term average, according to Met Eireann.

In Northern Ireland, forecasters predict early fog patches today will burn off, leading to dry with unbroken sunshine.

There will be “very warm to hot” weather for most, with the warmest temperatures in the south and east but with some cooling onshore breezes and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

The hot weather is anticipated to stay over the weekend.

In the Republic, Met Eireann issued a yellow weather alert, warning of “very warm or hot weather on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with maximum temperatures of 27 to 29C”.

An extreme heat warning has also been issued by the Met Office from Wednesday onwards for parts of England and Wales.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said: “Thanks to persistent high pressure over the UK, temperatures will be rising day-on-day through this week, and an extreme heat warning has been issued.

“Temperatures are expected to peak at 35C on Friday and Saturday, or even an isolated 36C on Saturday.

“Elsewhere will see temperatures widely into the high 20s and low 30s Celsius.

“Coupled with the high daytime temperatures, there will be some warm nights, with temperatures expected not to drop below the low 20s for some areas in the south.”

But it has prompted warnings for people to be alert.

Dr Brid Farrell from the Public Health Agency (PHA) said: “With hot weather being less common here, it is understandable that we all want to get out and enjoy the sunshine, but we’re asking people to make sure they’re protecting themselves when they’re out and about and check in on friends and family members.

“It is important to look after older people and those more susceptible to potential health issues in warmer weather.”

She said the PHA had also written to care home providers in Northern Ireland with advice and guidance on helping to look after residents during hotter spells of weather.

The Alzheimer’s Society has also issued advice.

Bernadine McCrory from the charity said: “Of course, people should enjoy the nice weather, but high temperatures can lead to severe health problems for people with dementia unless they take special precautions to keep cool and well-hydrated.

“People with dementia may forget to drink enough fluids and wear suitable clothing.”

In a joint statement, the RNLI, Irish Coast Guard and Water Safety Ireland urged people to plan for their personal safety when visiting the coast or relaxing near the water.

All three organisations reminded people about the dangers of cold water shock, which can “seriously affect breathing and movement, and can occur in any water temperature below 15C”.