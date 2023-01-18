More snow forecast for Northern Ireland on Wednesday night, but Met Office says cold snap will move away over weekend

Despite the latest 24-hour yellow weather warning for more snow and ice across much of Northern Ireland, the Met Office says things could begin to get clearer from Thursday.

Up to 5cm of snow is expected on higher ground, while there could also be further temporary accumulations at lower levels.

The warning is in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry, and Tyrone from midday on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

Aerial image of snowfall in west Belfast on January 18th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Showers are likely to affect all parts, falling as a mix of rain and hail near coasts, and sleet and snow inland at times, mainly overnight.

The sleet and snow showers look most likely across the north and west. Elsewhere, dry and clear periods will bring frost and freezing fog patches as temperatures drop to -3°C.

Forecasters warn that ice is very likely to cause hazardous conditions on Thursday morning, however, any showers should begin to clear during the day.

Friday then looks set to be a largely dry day, and “cold weather will gradually move away during the weekend,” a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

The latest cold snap has already been causing some disruption, particularly on roads across parts of Northern Ireland.

In Newry, a vehicle has struck an overhead barrier at a park and ride and a social media user tweeted that it’s “best to enter the car park for the Sheepbridge side's entrance”.

Police also highlighted that freezing slush was making for adverse driving conditions on the M2 in Antrim. Rathbeg has been severely affected.

There was also a collision in Bangor's lower High Street area.

The PSNI have asked people to take care via social media, saying: “If driving, motorists are reminded to proceed carefully and at lower speeds, bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.”

Meanwhile, schools have also faced disruption, with a number of closures on Tuesday and Wednesday.