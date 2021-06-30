More sun on the way… but not for long

Hundreds of people take to the beach at Helens Bay yesterday

Forecasters have warned everyone to enjoy the sun as much as possible during the week as the scorching weather is set to come to an end this weekend.

Hundreds gathered at Helen’s Bay yesterday to take full advantage of the hot weather as temperatures reached into the low twenties.

Counties Armagh and Down saw the best of the mini heatwave, although along the north coast, the Giant’s Causeway saw its highest temperature reach just 12C.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan, explained that the warmer temperatures will continue today after the morning’s cloudy spell gives way to some much sought after sunshine.

“It will be warm in the afternoon for the whole of the province on Wednesday,” he said.

“We haven't quite seen the warmest day of the year so far for Northern Ireland.

“That still remains as 25.3 degrees in early June but it’s still going to be pleasant nonetheless and we could see 24 degrees in a few spots - most likely across Down and Armagh.”

Mr Morgan said there may be some isolated heavy downpours on Thursday but there will still be plenty of warm weather on Friday. However, most of the sunny weather could end by Saturday, while Sunday will see some some longer spells of rain.