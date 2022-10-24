More support for Ukrainian refugees urged as council announced it will run assistance centre at a lower level

Andre Stokes from Hope For Ukraine (far right) with a convoy of aid

A Newry based refugee group has urged its council to increase support as it warns of a surge of Ukrainian people escaping the war this Christmas.

The Hope for Ukraine charity has highlighted the potential “new wave” of refugees as Russia steps up its bomb attacks on civilian zones this week.

The group has raised its concerns as Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) revealed that it will now operate its Ukraine Assistance Centre at a lower level, despite resettling almost 130 families in the first six months.

However, frustration has been raised in the chamber that the Government’s pledge of £350 payments per month to host families of refugees have not yet been paid, despite the minimum period (six months) passing in October.

The council’s active and healthy communities committee confirmed at this month’s meeting that it is downgrading its opening hours for assistance at Newry leisure centre from once a week to once a month.

Secretary of Hope for Ukraine, Andre Stokes, said: “With the cold weather coming in fast now and the escalation of the attacks on civilians by Russia, we are expecting a new wave of Ukrainian refugees into Ireland.

“When the war moved away from the north of Ukraine some people went back, thinking they were safe, but that is no longer the case. There are people now so desperate, living without any heat or running water, the situation is just untenable.

“They need help and we should be preparing for a surge of refugees coming as the winter closes in, we should not be seeing assistance centres across Northern Ireland tightening up their operations.”

The previous level of assistance in Newry has been praised within the Ukrainian community by the charity.

However, charity treasurer Mariya Krupska has highlighted first hand evidence of refugees rehoused, but their human needs forgotten.

“A lot of people here were so generous at the start of the war, but I can see that when things like host payments did not happen, that things changed and doors did not open anymore.

“There is so much more that needs to be done. It is alright to say people have been re-homed in the area. But I can tell you of families with disabled children who have little to no support in their new homes in Newry.

“For example there is a Ukrainian family with a disabled adult son and a young boy with autism. They are living in a small cottage in the countryside with no other support, not even a hoist to lift the adult son to bed or the toilet.

“There is a great need for fuels and generators for the buildings refugees have been put into. People are grateful for what has been given, but there is so much more need and it will become much more as the war escalates as we have seen even this week in Ukraine.

“I would urge the council to have more assistance centre opening times, not less and it needs to happen before the next big wave comes, so we are prepared.”

Anyone who wishes to help ‘Hope for Ukraine’ can email mkrupska@hotmail.com or telephone 07886 343704.

NMDDC has stated that arrangements for its Ukraine assistance centre will be revised for November.