More than 10 million illegal cigarettes seized at Belfast Port

A haul of more than 10 million illegal cigarettes, representing around £5.3m in unpaid taxes, was seized at Belfast Port by HMRC after being found inside a container scanned by Border Force (Handout/HMRC/PA)

More than 10 million illegal cigarettes have been seized at Belfast Port.

The haul, which represented around £5.3 million in unpaid taxes, was seized by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) after being found inside a container that was scanned by Border Force.

No arrests have been made but HMRC has launched an investigation.

Lucie Irving, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said tobacco fraud can be used as a resource for organised crime groups.

“Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund organised crime and other illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking,” she said.

“This is a huge seizure of illegal cigarettes and our streets would have been flooded with them had they not been discovered.

“We are determined to stamp out tobacco fraud by working closely with our partners in the UK and internationally to bring those responsible to justice.”

Darren Brabon, assistant director of Border Force Northern Ireland Command, said the seizure of the cigarettes will help prevent harm to young people and the local community.

“Illicit cigarettes are dangerous, harmful and fund organised criminal gangs,” he said.

“Children and young people are key targets for those who peddle illegal tobacco and cigarettes, encouraging them to take up smoking and exposing them to crime.

“This seizure is another example of our commitment with HMRC and partner agencies to stop these illicit items from entering the country and harming our communities.”

The illicit tobacco market costs the UK around £2.5 billion a year.

Anyone with information about cigarette fraud is urged to contact HMRC online.