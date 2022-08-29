More than 100 children per day seek school uniforms at west Belfast food and clothing bank

Foodstock Director Paul Doherty speaks of emotional scenes with mothers ‘breaking down’ in tears in front of their children

The founder of a west Belfast food and school uniform bank has said over 100 children per day have arrived to be kitted out as he stressed the all-encompassing nature of the cost of living crisis.

Paul Doherty, who previously stood for election with the SDLP, is founder of Foodstock in west Belfast which also has a school uniform hub.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Doherty said the service has been running for a number of years and “this year has been the worst”.

He explained: “We’re working primarily as a foodbank and if people can’t afford to put food on the table, people can’t heat their homes, put petrol in their car, they’re certainly going to struggle with the cost of school uniforms.

“And we have seen hundreds of families come through the door and avail of pre-loved school uniforms.

“What we have seen is a real sense of community solidarity in the face of any mitigation by government or even some of our schools.”

Recently “over 100 children per day have come through the doors to be kitted out”, he said, which he described as a “frightening statistic”.

Parents have arrived in distress and speaking of turning to financial loan sharks and ending up in debt.

“That is the reality of what is happening in communities right now and it is quite shocking. Where governments have failed and maybe schools have let people down you’re seeing communities stepping up and coming together to try to alleviate pressures parents are facing currently,” he told the BBC.

Sharing a “heartbreaking” moment that has stayed with him, Mr Doherty recalled a mother crying in front of her children and them consoling her by saying: “It’s okay, our friends parents are doing this too.”

The SDLP representative said the most striking aspect this year is the number of low-income families who just fall under the threshold for grants and are not getting any support.

Moving forward, he suggested, governments need to look at the magnitude of the crisis.

Emma Davies runs the school uniform bank at Trinity Methodist Church in Lisburn

She told the BBC they operate year-round and anybody who is “stuck” can get in touch.

People from various walks of life are seeking help including primary school teachers and others apologising for what they’re driving because they’re afraid of people thinking “that just because they have a big car they have money”.

She also spoke of people in debt, having to get credit union loans, borrow money from family and one girl who couldn’t start school because she had no uniform.

“We’re finding children are missing days, having to go into school wearing a different uniform, one that doesn’t belong to that school or an old one from years ago.

“I know a girl who said she had to colour in pieces of the logo with sharpies because the school kept changing the logo,” Ms Davies added.