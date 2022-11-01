More than 1,000 customers in 30 minutes: how Belfast welcomed Primark back to its iconic Bank Buildings

More than 1,000 customers passed through the doors of Primark’s flagship Bank Buildings store in the first 30 minutes after it reopened.

Customers began queuing outside the famous Belfast structure, which has taken four years to rebuild following the devastating 2018 fire, shortly after 5am on Tuesday.

The first customer, Samuel Hamilton, was greeted with loud cheers as he entered the shop, which contains 88,200 square feet of retail space.

Jubilant staff formed a guard of honour and waved branded flags as the 67-year-old set off to explore the neatly stocked shelves in the hope of snapping up a bargain.

“I got here at 5.45am,” he told the Belfast Telegraph from his coveted spot at the front of the line.

“There’s no other shop in Belfast like it.”

The grandfather, who goes to Primark three times a week, enjoys making purchases for his grandchildren — and maybe a little too much.

“It’s an addictive thing,” he joked.

“I was really upset when it burned down. But today I’m happy.”

The Robertson family were on the road from Magherafelt at 4am to secure their slot by 5.15am.

Dad Peter was quick to distance himself as being the one behind the idea, giving full credit to his daughters, Jane (13) and Brianna (10).

“They wanted to be part of the experience,” he said.

“The girls would have been regulars here and they’ve really missed it.

“It’s good to be back in such a special building and it’s what the city centre really needs.”

Jane, who remained tight-lipped about her budget, said she wanted to have memories of the big day.

Despite the party atmosphere inside, there was a brief moment of solemn reflection before the doors were thrown open at 10am.

Staff were reminded about how far they have come since the store’s darkest day.

Manager Elizabeth McCalmont told them she has been dreaming of the big reopening, which marks a new chapter in Primark’s story.

“Primark has been at the heart of the Belfast community for many years and I am proud to finally be able to say we are reopening the Primark Bank Buildings store.”

Meanwhile, the brand’s area manager for Northern Ireland, Jacqui Byers, insisted that the day of celebration is not just for dedicated staff who helped make it possible, but also for all of Belfast, following years of hard work to rebuild the listed building.

“Restoring Bank Buildings has been a passion project for Primark, completed in partnership with the wider city of Belfast and our amazing team of crafts and tradespeople. It has been a true team effort.

“This is a proud moment for us and it is a testament to every individual involved that we welcome shoppers back today.”

Former Primark employee and Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black said the 2018 blaze saw “the heart torn out of our city centre”, as she emphasised the significance of its return.

“Today we’re celebrating the successful completion of this major restoration project, saving one of our most beautiful and iconic buildings,” she added.

One of the store’s longest-serving employees, Eleanor Hagan, was on shift the day the fire gutted the old building.

“It was a bit scary,” she said. “I was upstairs when it happened and we had to evacuate down the metal staircase that was on the side of the building.

“But we all got out OK and that’s the main thing.”

Ms Hagan was delighted to be back under one roof with her work family and said the focus must now be on Primark’s future.

The successful renovation involved hundreds of crafts and tradespeople, with more than 40 expert stonemasons drafted in from across the UK and Ireland to help restore the original stonework sourced from quarries in Finland, Scotland and Portugal.

Once the blue ribbon was cut, hundreds of shoppers stormed the building, led by Mr Hamilton, and dancing to the song Take Me To The Clouds Above.

But they had no intention of going beyond the fifth floor of the flagship store, which features a Disney-themed café offering an immersive experience, plus a new nail bar and beauty studio.

It was almost an hour before the first customers emerged with bags crammed full of clothes.

Queen’s University Belfast marketing student Fahad Waqar (28) was more than happy with his goodies.

“There’s a lot of variety here that you just wouldn’t find in other stores,” he said.

“I literally had to pull my hands [away] to stop myself overspending.”

Mr Waqar gave a sneak peek inside his bag, which contained a puffer coat, five jumpers, T-shirts, a pair of jeans and a selection of socks.

The student, who is on a tight budget, laughed with glee as he showed off his receipt.

“It was only £65,” he said.

He vowed to return again soon… and with a bigger budget.

Louise Shearer outside Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018.

