More than 1,000 tested for Covid-19 in Kilkeel after enhanced testing

Facilities set up for coronavirus surge testing at Ballymartin GAC in Kilkeel, Co Down, after a number of suspected cases of the Indian (Delta) variant were identified in the area. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

More than 1,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Kilkeel, Co Down after a small number of probable Delta or Indian variants of the virus were detected.

A further 15 positive cases were detected as a result of the enhanced asymptomatic testing, which targeted neighbourhoods within the area, and three mobile testing units will remain in the area to accommodate anyone within identified areas.

The Public Health Agency said they took the action on Saturday in advance of confirmation of whether a variant is present so asymptomatic cases can be tested as quickly as possible.

BBC News NI has said nine cases are throught to be the Delta variant.

Kilkeel High School has also undergone a deep clean after a number of positive cases were detected there and another Mobile Testing unit will be located there.

The school’s headmaster Victor Coert said on the school’s Facebook page that the unit will be present on school campus over the next number of days.

“Pupils are requested to come and have a test onsite,” he said. “Bear with us, we will get back to you. It’s a fluid situation, we are taking decisions on the ground.”

Dr Brid Farrell, assistant director of service development, safety and quality at the PHA, said: "The Public Health Agency wants to thank everyone who has come forward to date for testing.

"This testing is a precautionary measure to identify asymptomatic cases and help prevent community spread, the more people who come forward for testing the better chance we have of slowing the spread of the virus,” she said.

"All positive test results are now being assessed for a preliminary indication of whether a variant is present or not and then submitted for whole genome sequencing to confirm the type of variant. This process can take several days to complete.

"This is a timely reminder to everyone throughout Northern Ireland to continue to carry out all public health measures to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

"Continue with good hand and respiratory hygiene, keep your distance of two metres from others where possible, wear a face covering where necessary, keep rooms well ventilated, and if you're offered the vaccine, book your appointment.

"Stopping the spread of the virus will help save lives."

Speaking to BBC News NI, virologist Dr Connor Bamford told BBC News NI that the public should be reassured that the PHA acted quickly however not until all rest results are back will they know if the virus is contained.

People will be invited to attend mobile testing units located at Kilkeel Leisure Centre, St. Colman’s Church and Ballymartin GAC car park if needed.