More than £14k raised in online fundraising campaign following Belfast Cathedral Quarter blaze

An online fundraising campaign following a massive fire in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter has smashed its original target raising over £14,000 to support those businesses and individuals affected.

The campaign was set up in a bid to help artists whose studios were destroyed and had surpassed the massive sum of money by noon on Tuesday.

The Old Cathedral Buildings in the Church Street area of the city was gutted in the blaze on Monday, with an 18-year-old man charged following the incident.

More than 50 firefighters and eight fire appliances battled to bring the fire under control.

A number of premises are believed to have been completely destroyed and other commercial properties at the site have been forced to close.

Writing on their page, the fundraisers said: “Hi, we are the occupants of a few studios in Cathedral Building that burnt down this morning in Belfast city centre.

“We are putting this fund together after several requests from friends and supporters to help us out after losing all of our work, tech, and equipment in the fire.”

Organisers plan to distribute donations evenly to all the artists affected by the blaze.

“We obviously never expect to recuperate the majority of our losses as the fire has destroyed everything, but any donations will help us to try get back a little bit of what we have lost in terms of income, computers, and other smaller objects,” the campaign explains.

“Most of the losses are intangible and irreplaceable, artwork, sketchbooks, and research etc.

“Please only help if you can, even a share makes such a difference, and we know times are tough for everyone right now.”

The fundraising campaign is set up on GoFundMe.

A separate fundraiser for a man whose violin restoration and bow-making workshop was also destroyed in the fire has also raised over £2,000.

“Aidan has been based in Cathedral building for over 30 years as a bow-maker and violin restorer until a terrible fire engulfed the building and everything was destroyed,” the fundraiser said.

"His workshop held a collection of antique violins that were ready to be sold, specialist tools and materials for making violin bows. Some of the wood he stocked for making the bows has since been made a protected species and is no longer available to buy.

"All his specialist equipment, violin parts , ready to sell violins that he had restored in his studio has been sadly detroyed in this fire, no shop, no tools and no studio space.

"This fundraiser will help Aidan to purchase the specialist tools and get his workshop back into action.”