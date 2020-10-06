More than £2 million spent annually on segregating paramilitaries

Justice Minister Naomi Long said 23 dissident republicans and 19 loyalists were held on four landings at Maghaberry.

More than £2 million is spent every year segregating loyalist and republican prisoners in Northern Ireland.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said 23 dissident republicans and 19 loyalists were held on four landings at Maghaberry.

She told the assembly: “The separated regime exists because of conditions in wider society create a need for the regime.

“Bringing about an end to the separated regime depends on our collective success in tackling paramilitarism, criminality and organised crime.”

She confirmed the figures following a question from TUV assembly member Jim Allister.

The cost of maintaining segregation was £2.3 million.

Three dissident republican female prisoners were segregated at Hydebank Wood.

Ms Long said £482,000 was spent preparing the landing at Hydebank’s Fern House.

Extensive work was required to refit it and had to be completed within a two-week period to the highest security standard.

Less than £6,000 was spent on soft furnishings.

The minister said: “This is not in any shape or form about luxury or preferential treatment, it is about decency and it is about security and managing a very difficult environment.”