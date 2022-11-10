More than £30k seized from woman in Belfast International Airport under Proceeds of Crime Act

More than £30,000 has been seized from a woman who was passing through Belfast International Airport.

The money was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The cash was discovered back in January as the female passenger made her way through the travel hub.

However, court action was required to allow police to seize the £31,233 as a part of a proceeds of crime investigation

On Tuesday Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Ballymena, granted a forfeiture order in favour of the PSNI.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle welcomed the outcome.

“An initial court hearing took place and we were granted a three month order to investigate the circumstances,” he said.

“A number of enquiries were conducted and I welcome the decision from the judge who granted complete forfeiture of the cash.”