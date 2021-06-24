More than £30m diverted to tackle spiralling waiting lists

Health received the largest slice of funding from the June Monitoring Round, Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced on Thursday.

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced more money will go to tackle waiting lists for treatment (Liam McBurney/PA)

An additional £31.5 million is set to be diverted to efforts to tackle Northern Ireland’s spiralling waiting lists.

The Department of Health will get the largest reallocation of funds as part of the first review of the Executive’s spending plans for the current financial year.

Health is to receive £66m in total in the June Monitoring Round, which also includes £10.7m to cope with pharmaceutical pressures linked to Brexit.

Northern Ireland has the worst waiting list times in the UK. There are currently more than 335,000 waiting on a first consultant-led appointment, with some facing waits of up to seven years for treatment.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy talks to the PA news agency at his department’s headquarters at Clare House on the outskirts of east Belfast. (Rebecca Black/PA)

The waiting lists have led to increased pressures on emergency departments across the region, as patients attempt to seek treatment via A&Es.

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy announced the extra funding on Thursday following the approval of the Executive, hours after the latest statistics revealed that all targets for cancer waiting times were missed during the first quarter of 2021.

Other big ticket reallocations will see £19m distributed to the Executive Office to pay for first year costs of the long-delayed scheme for paying compensation to injured victims of the Troubles.

The Department of Education is also in line for almost £36m to provide additional support for children with Special Educational Needs (SEN).

First Minister Paul Givan welcomed the additional money for waiting lists, special educational needs and victims pension scheme.

Mr Murphy said the Executive is “committed to ensuring our health service has the funding it needs as it continues to face ongoing pressure and challenges as a result of the pandemic”.

“Today’s allocation of £66 million for health includes over £30 million to tackle elective care waiting lists,” he said.

“I am allocating £57 million for education which includes over £35 million of additional support for children with Special Educational Needs.

“£19 million is being provided for the Victims Payment Scheme. This scheme will provide vital support to those who suffered physical or physiological injury as a result of the conflict.

“We will continue to discuss long-term funding for the Victims’ Pension Scheme with the Treasury.”

Mr Murphy added: “I am also allocating over £39 million to the Department for Communities which includes funding for urban renewal programmes as well as £8 million for property adaptations for tenants living with disabilities and £8 million to fund a shared ownership pilot scheme for over-55s.”

At Thursday’s Executive meeting, ministers also approved most of a new justice bill.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said around 75% of the Justice (Sex Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill was cleared for introduction into the Assembly,

She said she was disappointed it had taken seven weeks to get this stage, and that some provisions had to be removed to secure agreement.

Ms Long said what was approved includes the exclusion of the public from serious sexual offence hearings, anonymity for defendants before they are charged and anonymity of complainants to continue after their death as well as an increase in the penalties for breaches of anonymity.

“The crucial point for me is that the most vulnerable victims in our society will be protected by this legislation and I couldn’t countenance having any other situation,” she told the BBC.

The weekly briefing paper from health officials on the Covid-19 pandemic informed ministers that the R rate of the virus currently is “definitely” above 1, within a range of between 1.2 to 1.5

The paper notes that hospital admissions, ICU occupancy and deaths remain at a “very low level” in the region and health experts do not anticipate any significant increase for at least one to two weeks.

The document also confirms that the Delta variant of Covid-19 now accounts for 50% of all cases in Northern Ireland and is likely to become the dominant variant in the region in the “near future”.

Mr Givan said the Executive discussed a Covid recovery plan, adding that further work will be carried out on that over the next number of weeks.