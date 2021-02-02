More than 4,200 Covid support payments to taxi drivers

Some drivers whose applications were rejected have since supplied additional information and their applications have been validated.

More than 4,200 payments have been to taxi drivers under the Covid-financial assistance scheme in Northern Ireland (Victoria Jones/PA)

More than 4,200 payments have been to taxi drivers under the Covid-financial assistance scheme in Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said that by January 15, the drivers had received the £1,500 grant – which equates to almost 90% of the valid applications received.

Some whose bids were rejected have since supplied additional information and their applications have been validated.

Gerry Carroll, from People Before Profit, asked about the issue at the Assembly.

He added many drivers had a gap in their insurance and had been unable to work.

Ms Mallon said: “Over 92% of applicants have now received the £1,500 payment.”