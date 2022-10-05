More than 65 Northern Ireland victims of international marketing scam to receive share of £10,000 in compensation

Dozens of victims of international mass mail scams in Northern Ireland are set to receive share of $25m compensation following action in the USA.

It follows a four year probe into a global marketing scam by the Federal Trade Commission.

The National Trading Standards (NTS) assisted investigators and successfully secured an estimated £10,000 which will be returned to over 65 people here who fell prey to tricksters based in the USA.

They will receive pre-loaded payment cards.

NTS NI enforcement officer Yasmin Johnstone, said: “This is a very welcoming result to be able to return money to vulnerable people within Northern Ireland, particularly during an extremely challenging period as the cost of living crisis deepens.

"It is more important than it has ever been that we take the time to educate ourselves regarding scams in the hope we can recognise and prevent further loss of money in the future.

“We would like to express our thanks and appreciation to both the FTC and NTS Scams Team for all their hard work in helping to recover money for victims here in Northern Ireland.”

UK households were targeted by personalised mail offering bogus cash wins and ‘guaranteed’ prize pay-outs.

Over seven million mainly vulnerable residents received the correspondence between 2014 and 2018.

Older people living alone and those with long-term health conditions were enticed to ask for an upfront fee ranging from £25 to £40 with many victims paying several times.

Ms Johnstone added: “Victims will be issued with a preloaded card which they can spend in shops or pay into their bank accounts.

“The cards have been distributed to the Trading Standards Service NI and the roll-out of returning money in Northern Ireland will begin on Monday 10 October 2022.

“We have been advised that scammers are already jumping on the bandwagon by impersonating

“Trading Standards Officers in an attempt to further scam victims.

Trading Standards Service may call at your property unexpectedly to return funds however we will never: call without appropriate ID; put pressure on you; mind if you say no; object to visiting another time; or ask you for money.”

Action was taken against the perpetrators in 2018 and $25 million was made available to compensate victims around the world.

National Trading Standards, which was commended by the US Attorney General for its role in the investigation, has since worked to secure the first compensation scheme across international borders in the UK.