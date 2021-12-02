More than 80% of adults in NI drink alcohol, new survey reveals

Stock image: The report found that 15% of females reported drinking on three or more days per week. (Ian West/PA)

More than 80% of adults aged 18 or over in Northern Ireland were consuming alcohol during 2020-21 – a rise of four percent on the previous year.

The Health Survey 2020-21 report, published by the Department of Health on Thursday, also found that a quarter of males (26%) reported drinking on three or more days per week.

For females, meanwhile, the equivalent category was 15%.

The survey, which sampled 1,408 individuals aged 16 and over, has been running since 2010-11 and covers topics such as general health, mental health and wellbeing, smoking and drinking alcohol.

The findings show that 77% of all adults during 2019-20 drank alcohol, jumping to 81% the following year, meaning that four-fifths of all adults aged 18 and over are drinkers.

The overall number of smokers here has continued to decrease, according to the survey’s findings, with 12% of adults using cigarettes during 2020-21 – down from 17% the previous year.

Around a decade ago in Northern Ireland, smoking prevalence was 24%.

Smoking prevalence, however, in the most deprived areas was 22% – around three times that in the least deprived areas (7%).

Those who used electronic cigarettes has remained consistent over the past two years, with around 5% of people opting for the devices.

Mental health problems also appear to be on the increase here, with the survey finding that almost 38% of respondents stating they had concerns during 2020-21, with 17% of those categorising it as “definitely” and 21% as “to some extent”.

The compares to 27% overall in 2018-19, broken down by 12% definitely and 15% to some extent.

Over a quarter of respondents (27%) exhibited signs of loneliness, the survey reported, with 38% of respondents living in the most deprived areas more likely to show signs of loneliness than those living in other areas (20-26%).

A total of 79% respondents described their health as being “good” or “very good”, while 41% reported having a longstanding physical or mental health condition. This increased with age from 27% of those aged 16-24, compared to 69% of those aged 75 and over.

Meanwhile, less than a third (29%) of respondents said they have a long-standing illness that reduces their ability to carry out day-to-day activities – results which were broadly similar to the 2019-20 survey.

The report’s authors have stipulated that data collection for the 2020-21 survey switched from face-to-face interviews to telephone questioning, and as such, this may have changed how people responded to the survey.

They also note some “individual responses to some behavioural, attitudinal and health related questions may also be impacted to a degree” by government Covid restrictions in place at the time of the interviews.