More than 80 parks and open spaces across NI recognised with Green Flag award

More than 80 parks and open spaces across Northern Ireland have been recognised with a top environmental award.

Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, Cavehill Country Park and Wallace Park in Lisburn are among those allocated a Green Flag.

Also included is the Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon — the site of weekly Stormont press conferences earlier this year.

In total, 84 sites have been given a Green Flag — an internationally recognised certification for environmental quality management.

The scheme is run locally by environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Rachel Vaughan, who manages the awards programme, said she hoped people would use the awards as an incentive to visit new places. She said: “We all love a walk through the autumn leaves and it’s uplifting to discover a new spot to enjoy.

“When you visit a Green Flag park or open space you can be reassured that the location is being managed to a really high standard as they’ve been through a rigorous judging process that assesses sites across a range of issues including their horticultural standards, cleanliness, biodiversity and safety.

“And at time when many people’s finances are under pressure, it’s important to highlight the fact that all Green Flag spaces are free to everyone.”

Several community spaces are included in this year’s selection, such as Shellinghill Park and Millennium Path (Cullybackey), Sentry Hill Community Garden (Newtownabbey) and Footprints Women’s Centre (Dunmurry).

Special Green Flag Heritage Awards were presented to Stormont Estate, Brooke Park (Derry), Sentry Hill Historic House and Visitor Centre, Antrim Castle Gardens and Clotworthy House, Queen’s University Belfast, Warrenpoint Municipal Park, Newry Canal and Belfast’s Botanic Gardens.