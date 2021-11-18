More than 80 reports of false school TikTok accounts reported since October, reveals PSNI

Figure comes as senior officer issues letter to schools warning pupils they could face criminal action

The craze for ‘rate your teacher’ videos on TikTok has seen defamatory and harmful comments aimed at staff in NI.

More than 80 reports of fake TikTok accounts targeting schools have been reported to police since October, a PSNI chief has revealed.

These false accounts post images of school staff with inappropriate comments including ‘rate your teacher’ TikTocks.

The PSNI said it has written to schools across Northern Ireland to warn pupils they could end up with criminal records for abusing teachers online.

It has also asked schools to play a video message to pupils:

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Superintendent Arnie O’Neill said: “Since October 2, police have received over 80 incidents of this nature across Northern Ireland.

“Our officers are working closely with local schools, Department of Education and the Education Authority to investigate these incidents, and would appeal to anyone who is aware of these videos or who has been impacted by them to come forward.”

The senior police officer continued: “Any victim of this type of crime will be dealt with in the utmost confidence and in a sensitive manner by our officers.

“We would remind those involved in this type of activity of the harm it causes. The individuals targeted are left deeply distressed. No one should be made to feel like this at work, or in any aspect of their life.

“Some of the content is both abusive, and could potentially constitute a crime under the Misuse of Telecommunications Act or Harassment.

“We would ask both parents and guardians to remind their young people of the consequences of committing an offence, as it could result in a criminal record that could greatly impact their future plans.

“What goes online, stays online.”

The letter also warns those who engage in these fake TikTok accounts, saying: “Whilst those responsible may think this is harmless fun, we are taking this matter very seriously.

"We would wish to ensure that all young people fully appreciate the gravity of these incidents."

Earlier this week the body that represents the five main teaching unions in Northern Ireland called on social media companies to take "firm action" to stamp out videos "which abuse school staff" and identify pupils for the PSNI.

The craze for ‘rate your teacher’ videos on TikTok has seen defamatory and harmful comments aimed at staff in Northern Ireland.

One Co Armagh school reported one such video to the PSNI after a teacher was targeted with "potentially criminal" comments earlier this month.

Lurgan Junior High School, which has pupils aged 11-14, wrote to all parents expressing serious concerns over the short video, which has been seen by the Belfast Telegraph.

And Killicomaine Junior High in Portadown also sent a letter to parents to say they had been "made aware" of a number of TikTok accounts set up "with the aim of humiliating staff and some pupils".

The Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) said it is "calling on social media companies to take firm action to remove all videos which abuse school staff and to cooperate fully with police and other authorities in identifying those who are responsible for such abuse".

A spokesperson added: "The latest social media craze of posting offensive videos on the TikTok platform is causing real harm to teachers.

"The abuse spans a wide range, but the NITC is particularly concerned that much of it is sectarian, racist, sexist, and homophobic.

"In addition, allegations have been made which are both false and highly malicious. Urgent intervention is needed from the Department of Education and school employers. The NITC are asking all schools to take firm action to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff."

Police continue to appeal to anyone with any information regarding these incidents to contact police on 101. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport