More than half of Northern Ireland drivers admit using mobile phone at wheel

More than half of road users have admitted to using a mobile phone while driving, a survey has found.

One in eight said they had sent a text message at the wheel.

It comes after the Belfast Telegraph revealed that almost 15,000 motorists were caught using a mobile in Northern Ireland in a three-year period.

The latest statistics are detailed in a road safety survey published yesterday by the Department for Infrastructure.

The survey revealed that over half of respondents think 20mph zones should be more widely used, with over four-fifths feeling the lower speed limit should be implemented outside schools.

But it is the admittance of mobile phone use in vehicles that will be most alarming.

Some 52% of drivers reported that they used their mobile phone in some capacity while driving - the same number as in 2017/18.

That is despite 92% saying they felt they were more likely to cause a crash; 82% saying they were more likely to be involved in a crash, and 82% stating they were less likely to spot danger if using a phone.

Nearly half (46%) said they used their phone despite believing they were likely to be caught by police, and over half (55%) said they believed the penalty, currently three points and a fine of £60, should be higher.

The penalty elsewhere in the UK is six points and a £200 fine.

Approximately one in eight drivers admitted to texting and almost one in 12 admitted to making a hand-held call.

Older drivers were identified as the group who were least likely to use their phone while driving.

Just a fifth (20%) of those aged 65 or over admitted to have done so in the last 12 months

There was a swell of support for 20mph zones to be introduced, particularly in areas frequented by children and young families, with the majority of respondents (53%) saying they thought the lower speed limit should be more widely used. Approximately four-fifths (82%) felt a 20mph speed limit should be applied outside schools - a rise of 2% from the previous year - and three-quarters (76%) thought it should be used where children play.

The replies to the survey suggest that yesterday's announcement from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon that she is currently trialling a scheme concerning whether 20mph signs will be welcomed.

The minister said: "I believe that reducing the maximum speed traffic can travel at on some of our roads, particularly those near schools, can help.

"My department is committed to introducing measures that reduce the speed of traffic on our roads. We are currently trialling an arrangement of signs that is intended to allow the introduction of more part-time 20mph limits at schools. We are also trialling the effectiveness of 'signed only' 20mph limits.

"These would be more economical, and could be used more widely in appropriate environments, such as residential areas with schools, than would be possible with the current approach of providing 20mph limits along with traffic-calming features. I fully intend to see what potential there is from these trials, to build on the work already under way."

Less than half those surveyed (40%) thought 20mph zones should be introduced to residential streets and even less (32%) in areas frequented by cyclists.

Over two-fifths of all drivers (42%) reported they normally exceeded the speed limit on motorways and almost a quarter of all drivers (23%) admitted to normally speeding on dual carriageways - lower than the 25% and 29% reported for this in 2017/18 and 2016/17 respectively.

Those admitting to speeding dropped to 8% for roads in a rural area and 4% in an urban areas.