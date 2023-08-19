More wet and windy weather expected as Storm Betty batters UK

Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, County Waterford, as Storm Betty brings strong winds and rain (Niall Carson/PA)

Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds remain in force across parts of the UK after Storm Betty brought wet and windy weather.

Many areas saw heavy downpours and gusts of wind on Friday with the arrival of the second named storm in August.

A warning for strong winds remains in force until around noon on Saturday for western parts of England and Wales as well as the eastern area of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office said there could be a risk of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Gusts of wind may also cause damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and travel could be affected.

There remains a potential for power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

A weather warning for rain is also in place until noon on Saturday for Central Scotland, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, south-west Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The highest rainfall totals are expected over east-facing high ground in the Angus Hills and the Grampian Mountains where between 40-60mm could accumulate.

Strong and gusty south-easterly winds will accompany the rain, with gusts perhaps as high as 40mph around some exposed coasts and hills in the east.

The Met Office said flooding of some homes and businesses is possible and travel could be affected with spray and flooding on roads.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said the storm had been expected to have the most impact in Ireland and many reported a restless night as homes were battered by wind and rain.

Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.