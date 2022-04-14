More work needed on GP access – Swann

Robin Swann made the comments after amid renewed concerns about patient access to local doctors.

The Health Minister has said that “some more work” is needed to ensure patients in Northern Ireland can access GPs.

Robin Swann made the comments amid renewed concerns about patient access to local doctors, as it was confirmed that a phone system introduced by most GP surgeries at the outset of the pandemic would remain in place.

Mr Swann acknowledged that there were longstanding problems with the GP system in the region.

“The problems facing general practice even before the pandemic were not new – increasing patient demand as the local population gets older, combined with the changing demographics and working patterns within the GP workforce all had contributed to a growing number of pressures within the service,” he said in a statement.

“It’s regrettable that for so long obvious problems were left unaddressed.”

He called it a “Cinderella service – awarded platitudes but given little actual investment or support”.

He said: “Within weeks of taking office I recognised the service was in a perilous position and that’s why I asked for key reforms to be accelerated.”

He continued: “The subsequent pandemic, combined with the continued reliance on inefficient single year Executive budgets, has slightly delayed some reforms but substantial progress has still thankfully been made.”

Pointing to changes made in terms of training and the GP workforce, he said that in 2022/23 there will be a “record” 121 GP training places in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann directly addressed some of the concerns raised about telephone consultations.

GPs say surgeries remain under serious pressure (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Telephone first consultations for example allow patients to seek timely medical advice from their GP for both routine and urgent problems. Whilst I fully accept the advantages and benefits of such a service, I also recognise that the current system still isn’t working as it should,” he said.

“Whilst by no means everywhere, in some areas too many patients are having to ring practices far too many times before they get through to somebody on the other end of the line. That’s clearly not the level of service patients should expect.

Dr Laurence Dorman, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland, said on Thursday the fact patients were struggling to access care was not the fault of GP teams.

Dr Dorman said that even before the Covid-19 pandemic, GP services were under pressure.

He added: “We recognise and understand that many patients are struggling to access our services.

“This is deeply distressing for our GPs and staff, who want to be able to provide timely and compassionate care in their communities, but they are genuinely overwhelmed and cannot meet this current demand.

“Please know we are trying our very best but despite all tireless efforts, we cannot meet demand at present.

“General practice is in crisis and that has been well articulated over the last number of days.

“It is now time for action.”

The outgoing health minister, who is seeking re-election to the Northern Ireland Assembly in the May election, said he was not blaming GPs.

“I would urge all stakeholders to consider the issues and work with me, or the next Minister of Health, to find and deliver further solutions,” he said.

“I’m by no means blaming GPs or their staff – they’ve performed heroically under the most difficult of circumstances, whilst also playing a huge role in the vaccination campaign. It’s just obvious that some more work is needed to improve patient access.”