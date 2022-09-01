Morgan Barnard: Family of Greenvale tragedy victim seeking review into PPS decision not to prosecute PSNI officers

A touching watercolour tribute to the victims of the Greenvale Hotel tragedy, painted by Emma NicGabhann, a nurse from Northern Ireland.

The father of a teenager that died during a crush outside the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown three years ago has said he is “deeply disappointed” in the PPS’ decision to not prosecute any police officers that attended the incident.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) died as hundreds of people queued at the doors of the St Patrick’s Day disco on March 17, 2019.

Five PSNI officers were subsequently investigated for the offence of misconduct in public office, including the police call dispatcher.

On Thursday, the PPS revealed that two men, aged 55 and 43, are to be charged for gross negligence manslaughter and related health and safety issues, pertaining to the incident.

It is understood that one of the men charged is Michael McElhatton, the owner of the Greenvale Hotel.

The PPS also received a file from the Police Ombudsman after its investigation into the actions of five PSNI officers, four of whom were at the scene.

It was reported that the four officers waited 16 minutes before intervening in the incident. The PPS said that available evidence was ‘insufficient’ to establish that the officers “recognised the seriousness or exact nature of the situation that was unfolding”.

James Bradley, father of Morgan Barnard welcomed Thursday’s decision to initiate criminal proceedings into the events surrounding his son’s death, adding: “It is however deeply disappointing that the PPS have taken a decision to keep those police officers involved, out of the dock”.

"This is a decision we do not intend on accepting,” he said. “We have instructed our lawyers to immediately engage with the PPS in seeking a review into this decision not to prosecute.

“In light of the pending criminal process, we do not intend on saying anything further at this time.”

Darragh Mackin, solicitor for the Barnard family, added: “Today’s news is a welcome development in what has been a prolonged campaign by our clients for truth and justice for the events at the Greenvale Hotel. Whilst today is a positive step in the right direction, it comes with a disappointing development, insofar as the decision not to prosecute those police officers in question.

“It is difficult to square the circle of the PPS decision, with the facts of this case. This decision does not provide a clean bill of health for those officers’ actions at the centre of this investigation. For those reasons, there remain important questions unaddressed within the decision making process.

“The family do not accept the rational of the PPS decision, and for those reasons, we are instructed to immediately engage with the PPS in seeking an urgent review of the decision not to prosecute.”