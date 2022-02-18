Most drivers admit using mobile phones while behind wheel

Over half of drivers (55%) told the department’s latest road safety report they had used their phone to make a hands-free call while behind the wheel. Stock photo posed by model. Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

Nearly two-thirds of local motorists have admitted using their phones while driving.

New figures from the Department for Infrastructure also revealed that only 48% of people believed drivers were likely to be stopped by police for the offence.

Over half of drivers (55%) told the department’s latest road safety report they had used their phone to make a hands-free call while behind the wheel.

Just over one in 20 (6%) said they used their phone to make a handheld call.

Older drivers were the least likely to use their phone while driving, with just over a third (34%) of people aged 65 and over admitting to having done so in the past year.

The number of detections for mobile phone offences has been steadily falling over the last decade, from 9,908 in 2011 to 2,474 in 2021, according to PSNI figures.

The force noted that the number of mobile phone motoring offences between November 2020 and December 2021 was down 30% on the previous year.

More than half of the people detected committing these offences in the past 12 months were aged 30 to 49.

“I think it’s disappointing and frustrating that drivers are still taking that risk,” said Sergeant Joanne Boyd, the lead investigating officer in the PSNI’s collision investigation unit.

“Any distraction while driving — using a mobile phone, changing the radio station or being distracted by a passenger — means that you don’t have full control of the vehicle, regardless of what kind of road you’re travelling on.

“I see the devastating impact that careless and dangerous driving has on families and communities.

“People feel like their texts, their phone calls and their social media are all too important to miss, even if they are driving.

“If you saw the devastation it causes, you would never pick up your phone again while driving.”

Sergeant Boyd warned that people caught using their mobile phones while behind the wheel would be handed six penalty points and a £200 fine. The punishment used to be three points and a £60 fine.

“If there’s any other endorsable offences detected at the same time — say, a defective tyre or you’ve been speeding as well — then it will also be a file to court,” she continued.

“If you’re caught a second time, or you accrue 12 points within three years on your licence, you’re straight to court and then disqualified, facing a six-month ban — and you could face fines of up to £1,000.

“If you’re a newly qualified driver and you reach six penalty points in your first two years after passing your driving test, then you have to go back to being a learner driver and resit your test.”

Use of a mobile phone while driving was a factor in five road deaths recorded between 2016 and 2018.

It was also blamed for 103 people being injured in crashes between 2015 and 2018.