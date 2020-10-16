Most fear crime is on the rise, survey finds

Public wants strong law enforcement and a visible police presence: MLA

A majority of people in Northern Ireland believe crime is rising, a survey has found

A majority of people in Northern Ireland believe crime is rising, a survey has found.

Three-fifths of respondents to the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Safe Community Survey (NISCS) on perceptions of policing and justice said crime levels here had increased in the past two years.

While that figure was unchanged from 2017/18, it was down 19% from 2003/04.

The survey, published yesterday, looked at data to April 2019.

Drugs (82%), alcohol (60%) and a lack of discipline from parents (45%) were the three factors most commonly identified by respondents as major causes of crime.

Recent PSNI figures show 100,995 crimes were recorded in 2018/2019, an increase on 98,120 in 2017/18 and 98,006 in 2016/17 - which had been the lowest level recorded in the past 20 years.

Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson Doug Beattie said: "The public perception of policing and crime is important because it will either increase confidence in our justice system or decrease confidence.

"People want to see a visible police presence, police officers walking the streets engaging with the public, listening to concerns and acting on information.

"They also want strong law enforcement, where the police are tough on crime and the causes of crime, and they want to see custodial sentences handed out by our courts acting as a deterrent.

"The public wants the victims to be put first, not the perpetrators."

Those surveyed were more positive in their perceptions of crime trends in their local area than at the regional level, with 29% believing local levels had increased in the past two years.

One in 10 respondents said anti-social behaviour in their local area was high - in 2017/18 it was 9%.

'People using or dealing drugs' (31%) and 'rubbish or litter lying around' (28%) were most commonly identified as problems in their local area.

Those perceiving drugs as a problem in their local area increased to 31% - up from 25% in 2017/18. The numbers expressing a high level of worry about car crime increased from 8% to 10%.

The two remaining crime categories considered, burglary and violent crime, showed no statistically significant change.

More respondents reported feeling very unsafe walking alone in their area after dark, rising from 5% to 7% between 2017/18 and 2018/19.

At 74%, the majority of 2018/19 respondents felt that 'fear of crime' has a minimal impact on their quality of life, unchanged from the previous year.

A further 22% claimed it has a moderate effect, while the remaining 5% said their quality of life is greatly affected by their 'fear of crime'.

The survey also focused on confidence in policing, community engagement and confidence in the criminal justice system.

Public confidence in the police was unchanged from 2017/18 at 81%, but has risen from 73% in 2003/04. In terms of confidence in the criminal justice system (CJS), 60% said they regard it as fair while 45% deemed it effective, which remains on par with the figures for 2017/18.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: "I welcome the results of the latest survey. Keeping people safe will always be our priority and how safe people feel is an important factor in their quality of life.

"These are challenging times for policing. However, I want to reassure the general public and particularly those that are worried about crime that police officers and staff are working around the clock to prevent crime, protect the vulnerable and detect those who commit crime and bring them before the courts."